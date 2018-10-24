News
PREVIOUS|

eBay offering $20 off select tech today

Oct 24, 2018

12:54 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re looking to purchase tech right now then eBay might be your best bet. The massive online retailer is back again with a one-day sale that takes $20 off the purchase price.

Of course, there is some fine print related to this deal that you should be aware of. Specifically, the $20 off is for only purchases above $100 from specific retailers: wireless.canada, cellntell, gadgetag, neweggcanada, refurbio. In addition, the discount is only valid when you use the code ‘PROMOTECH.’

The tech involved in this promo ranges from cell phones and accessories, computers/tablets and networking, video games and consoles, consumer electronics and cameras and photo categories.

Here’s a roundup of various eBay offers:

Source: eBay Canada

Related Articles

News

Oct 5, 2018

4:51 PM EDT

Get 20 percent off high-end smartphones at eBay.ca this weekend

Deals

Jun 13, 2018

1:26 PM EDT

Canadian eBay shoppers can take advantage of a $15 coupon today

News

Aug 28, 2018

12:45 PM EDT

eBay Canada flash sale offering 15 percent off almost everything

News

Jul 8, 2017

9:44 AM EDT

eBay Canada unveils summer deals promotion from July 10th to 18th

Comments