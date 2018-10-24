eBay offering $20 off select tech today

If you’re looking to purchase tech right now then eBay might be your best bet. The massive online retailer is back again with a one-day sale that takes $20 off the purchase price.
Of course, there is some fine print related to this deal that you should be aware of. Specifically, the $20 off is for only purchases above $100 from specific retailers: wireless.canada, cellntell, gadgetag, neweggcanada, refurbio. In addition, the discount is only valid when you use the code ‘PROMOTECH.’
The tech involved in this promo ranges from cell phones and accessories, computers/tablets and networking, video games and consoles, consumer electronics and cameras and photo categories.
Here’s a roundup of various eBay offers:
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con for $364.99
- Seagate Expansion 8TB USB 3.0 3.5″ Desktop External Hard Drive for $179.99
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $77.99
- Seagate 2TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 for $79.99
- Kingston A400 2.5″ 480GB SATA III TLC Internal Solid State Drive for $80.99
- HP Elitebook 840 G1 Ultrabook i5 4300u 8GB Ram 120GB SSD for $309.99
- Samsung 860 EVO Series 2.5″ 250GB SATA III 3D NAN for $70.99
- Google Pixel 32gb or 128GB for $239.99
- Google Pixel XL starting at $259.99
- Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $56.99
- Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) Switch Wireless Controllers for $89.99
- Oculus Go Virtual Reality Headset for $234.99
- Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Black for $509.99
Source: eBay Canada
