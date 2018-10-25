News
Samsung is bringing the Galaxy J3 2018 to Canada

It will cost $230 upfront

Oct 25, 2018

11:14 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung is bringing its budget 2018 Galaxy J3 to Canada.

The phone will be available for $229.99 CAD starting tomorrow, October 26th, according to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup.

The Galaxy J3 features a 5-inch LCD display with a 720 x 1,280-pixel resolution. The phone also includes 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, alongside an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Additionally, the phone sports a quad-core Exynos 7570 processor, a micro USB port and a 2,600mAh battery.

In Canada, the phone is only available in black.

