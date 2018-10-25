Select Canadian Best Buy and EB Games stores to sell Red Dead Redemption 2 early today

Typically, you’d only be able to buy a new game starting at midnight, either digitally or at retailers.
However, Rockstar Games has partnered with dozens of Best Buy and EB Games stores across Canada to sell the game early at 9pm local time.
Below is a list of some of the select locations that you can get the hotly-anticipated open-world western game early:
Best Buy
Alberta
Clareview Towne Centre (Edmonton)
Southpoint Common (Red Deer)
Westhills Towne Centre (Calgary)
British Columbia
Park Royal Shopping Centre (West Vancouver)
Station Square (Burnaby)
Uptown (Victoria)
Halifax
Halifax –11 Washmill Lake Drive (Halifax)
Manitoba
Crossroad Station Shopping Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
St. James Station Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
Newfoundland and Labrador
St. John’s — 3 Stavanger Drive (St. John’s)
Nova Scotia
Mayflower Mall (Sydney)
Ontario
Bramalea Centre Mall (Bramalea City Centre)
Heartland Town Centre (Mississauga, Ontario)
Yonge & Eglinton (Toronto, Ontario)
Quebec
Best Buy says that stores must close at 9pm due to by-laws. Customers will have to get the game at regular opening time on Friday.
Saskatchewan
Cornerstone Prince Albert (Prince Alberta, Saskatchewan)
Regina East Shopping Centre (Regina, Saskatchewan)
The Centre At Circle and Eighth (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)
The full list of participating Best Buy stores can be found here.
EB Games
Alberta
Parkland Mall (Red Deer)
Westbrook Mall (Calgary)
West Edmonton Centre (Edmonton)
British Columbia
Metropolis at Metrotown (Burnaby)
Oakridge Centre (Vancouver)
Richmond Centre (Richmond)
Manitoba
Corral Centre (Brandon)
Garden City Shopping Centre (Winnipeg)
Selkirk Crossing (Selkirk)
Newfoundland and Labrador
Mount Pearl — 10 Merchand Drive (Mount Pearl)
Avalon Mall (St. John’s)
The Village (St. John’s)
Nova Scotia
Mic Mac Mall (Dartmouth)
Halifax Shopping Centre (Halifax)
Highland Square Mall (New Glasgow)
Ontario
Conestoga Mall (Waterloo)
Erin Mills Town Centre (Mississauga)
267 Yonge Street (Toronto)
Quebec
Les Galeries de Granby (Granby)
Montreal Eaton Centre (Montreal)
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon (Midtown Plaza)
Southland Mall (Regina)
Town and Country Mall (Saskatoon)
Yukon Territories
Chilkoot Centre (Whitehorse)
The full list of participating EB Games locations can be found here.
In other Red Dead Redemption 2 news, Rockstar recently announced a companion app that will launch alongside the game on Friday, October 26th.
