iPhone XR screen replacement will cost $259, battery replacement $89

Cupertino computing giant Apple has updated its ‘iPhone service pricing’ website, revealing how much iPhone XR owners will need to pay to service the company’s latest smartphone.
According to Apple, it will cost $259 CAD to replace the iPhone XR’s LCD display out of warranty. Device-owners who buy AppleCare+ will only need to pay $39.
Any iPhone XR owners experiencing battery issues will need to pay $89 as an out of warranty cost of replacement. For those with AppleCare+, the cost of servicing an iPhone XR battery is $0.
“Issues caused by accidental damage aren’t covered under the Apple Limited Warranty,” according to Apple.
“These prices apply only to repairs made by Apple. Other service providers may set their own prices. We’ll add a CA$10.77 shipping fee if your repair requires shipping and isn’t covered under warranty or AppleCare+.”
Other damages — like a shattered glass back — not covered by warranty or AppleCare+ will cost $519. Other damages covered by AppleCare+ will cost $129.
Apple went live with pre-orders for its entry-level 2018 iPhone on October 19th, 2018, with the 64GB base model coming in at $1,029.
The iPhone XR will be widely available through Apple, or its carrier partners, on October 29th, 2018.
Source: Apple
