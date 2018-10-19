iPhone XR pre-orders are now available in Canada

Pre-orders for Apple’s new iPhone XR are now available on Apple’s Canada’s website, as well as through most Canadian carriers. The phone is set to be available to purchase in-store on October 26th.
Apple is positioning the XR as its entry-level iPhone. The device features a 6.1-inch 1792 x 828 Liquid Retina LCD display, and is available in six distinct colours: ‘White,’ ‘Coral,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Black.’ Apple is also selling a Product Red version of the smartphone.
In terms of size, the phone features a larger display than the iPhone 8 Plus, though has a smaller overall footprint. Other specs include IP67 water and dust resistance, Apple’s A12 Bionic processor and Face ID.
The phone doesn’t feature 3D Touch like the iPhone XS and XS Max, but does include Haptic touch that feels similar to what powers Apple’s trackpad.
In terms of pricing, the 64GB iPhone XR is priced at $1,029, while the 128GB version comes in at $1,099 and the 256GB iteration is priced at $1,239.
Most Canadian carriers are launching the iPhone XR and below is a roundup of the 2-year contract pricing:
Rogers:
64GB: Pricing starts at $99.99
128GB: Pricing starts at $169.99
256GB: Pricing starts at $299.99
Bell:
64GB: Pricing starts at $99.99
128GB: Pricing starts at $169.99
256GB: Pricing starts at $299.99
Telus:
64GB: Pricing starts at $100
128GB: Pricing starts at $170
256GB: Pricing starts at $300
Koodo Mobile:
64GB: Pricing starts at $100
128GB: Pricing starts at $175
256GB: Pricing starts at $315
SaskTel:
64GB: Pricing starts at $229.99
128GB: Pricing starts at $299.99
256GB: Pricing starts at $429.99
Virgin Mobile:
64GB: Pricing starts at $99.99
128GB: Pricing starts at $169.99
256GB: Pricing starts at $299.99
Fido:
64GB: Pricing starts at $99
128GB: Pricing starts at $169
256GB: Pricing starts at $299
Freedom Mobile:
64GB: Pricing starts at $0
128GB: Pricing starts at $0
256GB: Pricing starts at $0
Eastlink:
64GB: Pricing starts at $0
128GB: Pricing starts at $0
256GB: Pricing starts at $0
