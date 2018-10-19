House of Commons completes first phase of ‘Copyright Act’ review

The federal government has formally completed the first phase of its review of Canada’s Copyright Act.
The House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology (INDU) used an October 18th, 2018 media release to announce the completion of the first phase, as well as the start of phase two.
Additionally, the Copyright Act review’s third phase is expected to begin sometime in late November 2018.
Anyone interested in testifying during phase three must submit a request by November 10th, 2018.
The INDU committee will also be accepting briefs on the Copyright Act until December 10th, 2018.
The Copyright Act review formally launched on March 29th, 2018, with the intention of speaking with industry and other invested stakeholders to discuss revisions to the country’s copyright legislation.
In that time, INDU heard from a number of representatives from the Canadian media industry, as well as representatives from the Canadian telecom industry.
Source: House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology
