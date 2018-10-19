SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 182: Welcome to kushland

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra, publisher and founder Ian Hardy, managing editor Patrick O’Rourke and RNMKR CEO Corey Herscu discuss the legalization of cannabis in Canada.
If you haven’t heard by now, recreational use of Cannabis is now legal in Canada as of October 17th, 2018. The team digs into the various technology and software solutions that have been popping up around the country in response to the big day.
The team also talks about how to actually buy cannabis online. One of those ways, at least in the province of Ontario, is through the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), which was built via a partnership with Canadian e-commerce company Shopify. Over the course of October 17th, the OCS’ online store hit 100 orders per minute.
The SyrupCast then looks to the future of cannabis in Canada.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 35:01
Shoutouts: 31:11
Sameer gives his shoutout to the CRTC’s public hearing into aggressive sales practices on October 22nd. Patrick’s shoutout is to Shooting Hoops. Finally, Corey’s shoutout is to his team at RNMKR Agency.
