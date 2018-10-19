News
Samsung is prototyping OLED panels with an in-display camera

A solution to the dreaded notch

Samsung is working on a new OLED panel technology that could obviate the need for display cutouts, according to a tweet shared by noted Samsung leaker Ice Universe.

Ice Universe, or one of his sources, attended the 2018 Samsung OLED Forum in Shenzhen, China.

At the event, Samsung’s display subsidiary shared a presentation slide that showed some of the OLED technologies it’s developing. One of those technologies, ‘UPS,’ short for “Under Panel Sensor,” will allow the firm to hide a smartphone’s front-facing camera underneath its display panel. In effect, this will allow Samsung, and any manufacturer that buys the company’s OLED panels, to create a truly bezel-less device sans notch.

Samsung also revealed it’s working on integrating haptics and sound into a smartphone-sized OLED panel as well.

Obviously, all of these are exciting developments, but it’ll likely be at least a year or two before we see Samsung’s new OLED panels make their way into consumer devices.

Source: Ice Universe

