$39 Apple Watch USB-C magnetic charging cable now available in Canada

Alongside the iPhone XR, which Canadian consumers can pre-order starting today, Apple has launched a new Apple Watch magnetic charging cable.
The new cable features a USB-C connection, allowing owners of the company’s recent computers, including the MacBook Pro and MacBook, to charge their Watch without a USB-A to USB-C adapter.
According to the Apple online store, the cable will be available to purchase at the company’s physical retail locations as early as October 24th. Deliveries, likewise, will start arriving on October 24th.
Source: Apple Via: iPhone in Canada
Comments