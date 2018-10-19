News
PREVIOUS|

$39 Apple Watch USB-C magnetic charging cable now available in Canada

Oct 19, 2018

8:50 AM EDT

0 comments

Apple Watch Series 4 hanging

Alongside the iPhone XR, which Canadian consumers can pre-order starting today, Apple has launched a new Apple Watch magnetic charging cable.

The new cable features a USB-C connection, allowing owners of the company’s recent computers, including the MacBook Pro and MacBook, to charge their Watch without a USB-A to USB-C adapter.

According to the Apple online store, the cable will be available to purchase at the company’s physical retail locations as early as October 24th. Deliveries, likewise, will start arriving on October 24th.

Source: Apple Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

News

Sep 24, 2018

9:54 AM EDT

iFixit declares Watch Series 4 Apple’s most ‘thoughtfully laid out’ wearable yet

News

Sep 22, 2018

10:31 AM EDT

Apple Watch owners are experiencing issues activating on Rogers [Update]

News

Sep 21, 2018

8:56 AM EDT

Audible now available on Apple Watch

Comments