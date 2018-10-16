News
Samsung likely to start beta testing Android 9 Pie soon

Oct 16, 2018

9:38 AM EDT

Newly posted FAQ and EULA pages suggest Samsung is preparing to launch an Android 9 Pie beta program.

The support pages, first spotted by XDA Developers, don’t reveal a start date, but include details on how Galaxy S9 owners in the U.S. can take part.

As with last year, S9 owners on T-Mobile and Sprint, as well as those with unlocked devices, can sign up for the program using the Samsung+ app. It’s likely the beta program will be limited to 10,000 users.

XDA‘s Max Weinbach, citing an unnamed source, says Samsung plans to launch the beta program by the end of the month. Last year, Samsung started testing Android Oreo in November and began rolling out a final build in January.

It’s likely we’ll see Samsung follow a similar timeline with Android 9 Pie.

Source: Samsung (1), (2) Via: XDA Developers

