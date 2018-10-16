It’s time to catch’em all, Sinnoh monsters have arrived in Pokémon Go

The world of Pokémon Go is going through a significant change now that Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, Pocket Monsters from the series’ Nintendo DS games Diamond and Pearl, have been added to the mobile AR title.
The new monsters are out and about in the world already, but there are a few caveats.
A variety of Generation 4 monsters are roaming the world, but players who are excited to evolve Pokémon like Magmar, Magneton, or Sneasel into their Generation 4 forms, are out of luck.
The official Pokémon Go blog mentions that the Pocket Monsters are making their way to the game in waves. To track what monsters are in the game, check out this Reddit thread.
Hopefully, it doesn’t take as long to add all of the Sinnoh Pokémon, similar to how Niantic handled the rollout with previous generations.
To keep up with all of the new game information as players discover it, make sure to check out the Pokémon Go and the Silph Road subreddits.
There are posts focused on what Pokémon are hatching from eggs, a thread discussing stat changes and a general comment thread too.
Source: Niantic
