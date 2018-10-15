All Assistant-enabled headphones now support real-time Google Translate

That nifty translation feature on the Google Pixel Buds is now available on all Assistant-enabled headphones.
The news comes via the Pixel Buds support page, which now states any Assistant-enabled headphones can use the real-time Google Translate feature.
Furthermore, the feature works with any Android device running 6.0 Marshmallow or newer.
To use the feature, just hold down the Assistant button on your headphones and say “Help me interpret” followed by any of the 40 supported languages.
That command will launch the Google Translate conversation pairing on your phone. You can communicate with the headphones while holding out your device for the other person to listen and speak to.
Overall, it’s great to see this feature coming to other headphones. With something like translation, it works better the more compatible devices there are. There are plenty of Assistant-enabled headphones and Android devices that now support real-time Google Translate, making it even more helpful than before.
Source: Pixel Buds support page Via: DroidLife, 9to5 Google
Comments