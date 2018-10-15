News
Special edition Nintendo Switch Diablo III bundle to launch next month

Oct 15, 2018

12:29 PM EDT

Diablo III Ganandorf

Nintendo has announced a Diablo III Switch bundle that will launch in Canada on November 2nd.

The Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle is set to be exclusive to EB Games Canada and will retail for $449.99 CAD.

The bundle will include a special Diablo III-themed Switch console and dock, as well as a download code for Diablo III: Eternal Collection (which includes the base Diablo III game and all of its expansions) and a Diablo III-themed carry case.

The Diablo III: Eternal Collection will also be available for purchase on the Switch separately for $79.99 CAD on November 2nd. The Switch version will feature exclusive The Legend of Zelda-inspired content, including player armour that can transform into the villainous Ganandorf and a companion Cucco pet.

Notably, Diablo III: Eternal Collection will be the first Blizzard game to launch on a Nintendo platform in over 15 years. In 2002, Blizzard ported NES games BlackthorneLost Vikings and Rock n’ Roll Racing to Nintendo’s Game Boy Advance handheld system.

The Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle is the third Switch bundle to be revealed over the past several weeks. On November 2nd, Nintendo will also release a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch bundle, which features a special Smash Bros.-themed console design.

Earlier this month, Nintendo also launched Fortnite Switch bundle that includes various downloadable content for the hit battle royale game.

