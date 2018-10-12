Best Buy Canada offering free Google Home Mini with Nvidia Shield TV

News
Oct 12, 2018

7:05 PM EDT

Nvidia Shield TV

Best Buy Canada is currently running a promotion that offers a free Google Home Mini to customers that buy a Nvidia Shield TV 16GB streaming device.

The Nvidia Shield 16GB model costs $249.99 CAD and is available in Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.ca. If you’re ordering online, simply add both a Google Home Mini and Nvidia Shield 16GB to your cart and the discount will apply automatically.

The Google Home Mini is available in ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Coral’ or ‘Chalk’ and regularly costs $79.99.

The Nvidia Shield offers HD video streaming across a variety of apps, including Netflix, YouTube.

4K HDR video is also available for supported apps.

