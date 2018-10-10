Samsung could ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in upcoming devices: report

Despite poking fun at Apple during nearly every recent keynote since the Cupertino, California-based company removed the standard 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone, it looks like Samsung could soon make the same move with its upcoming Galaxy devices.
A new report from South Korean publication ETNews indicates that the still-unannounced Galaxy S10 will be safe from this shift in design ideology, but that all subsequent phones, including the Note 10 and Galaxy S11, will ditch the once standard port. As expected, Samsung will rely on included USB-C headphones and a 3.5mm headphone dongle, similar to other smartphone manufacturers that have also made this shift.
ETNews doesn’t specify why Samsung will remove the headphone jack, though it’s likely the company is making the move to free up space inside its devices for other parts.
This is the same justification smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Google and even HTC have cited in the past as the primary reason for ditching the headphone jack.
What’s set to be most interesting if this shift ends up being true is how Samsung positions the move during its keynote presentations, especially given how often the company has made jokes in the past about other smartphone manufacturers removing the 3.5mm headphone jack from their devices.
Source: ETNews Via: Android Authority
