Microsoft stops supporting Minecraft on Apple TV

Minecraft is one of those games that feels like it’s on almost every platform, but it looks like the title is going to stop getting support on 4th-generation Apple TV set-top boxes.
“We need to reallocate resources to the platforms that our players use the most,” reads a pop-up when the game is opened on an Apple TV, according to Business Insider.
The game launched on the platform in December of 2016 and it actually stopped receiving support on September 24, 2018, but no one noticed until now since there are so few players on the platform.
If you still own Minecraft for an Apple TV the game will continue to function, but it won’t ever by updated again.
Source: Business Insider
