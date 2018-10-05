News
PREVIOUS|

Google tweet pokes fun at ‘Super Selfie mode’ rumours

Oct 5, 2018

3:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Google

The @MadeByGoogle Twitter account is teasing its followers yet again.

This latest tweet mocks the reports indicating that the Pixel will feature a ‘Super Selfie mode.‘ While Google is evidently poking fun at the previous leaks surrounding this feature, the tech giant isn’t exactly directly denying them either.

Google also tweeted about a Reddit user that asked about a bigger version of the upcoming smartphone, with the company replying by stating that it has tested several sizes.

These two tweets come after Google tweeted a doodle on October 3rd where the company poked fun at the idea of an Ultra Pixel or Mini Pixel smartphone.

Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9th.

Source: Twitter (MadebyGoogle)

Related Articles

News

Oct 5, 2018

1:11 PM EDT

Images of Google Pixel 3 XL box and accessories surface online

News

Oct 3, 2018

9:56 AM EDT

Google pokes fun at Pixel 3 Ultra rumours with mini Pixel Instagram post

News

Oct 5, 2018

2:46 PM EDT

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Canadian pricing to reportedly start at $1,049

News

Oct 5, 2018

3:08 PM EDT

Google Drive for Android to receive Material Design overhaul

Comments