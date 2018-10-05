Google tweet pokes fun at ‘Super Selfie mode’ rumours

The @MadeByGoogle Twitter account is teasing its followers yet again.
This latest tweet mocks the reports indicating that the Pixel will feature a ‘Super Selfie mode.‘ While Google is evidently poking fun at the previous leaks surrounding this feature, the tech giant isn’t exactly directly denying them either.
The Internet has speculated that there’s a “Super Selfie Mode” coming. Sorry Internet — no comment.
Tune in 10/9 to see what we’ve really been working on. #madebygoogle
Doodle by Google hardware designer Jacqueline Bae pic.twitter.com/9ivOUV9rv1
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 5, 2018
Google also tweeted about a Reddit user that asked about a bigger version of the upcoming smartphone, with the company replying by stating that it has tested several sizes.
To the Reddit user who asked if the next phone will be “way bigger” — rest assured. We tested several phone sizes. Some were more successful than others.
Come back 10/9 to see for yourself. #madebygoogle
Doodle by Google hardware designer Jacqueline Bae pic.twitter.com/kSao62DKdB
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 5, 2018
These two tweets come after Google tweeted a doodle on October 3rd where the company poked fun at the idea of an Ultra Pixel or Mini Pixel smartphone.
Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9th.
Source: Twitter (MadebyGoogle)
