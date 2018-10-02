OnePlus CEO: 6T won’t feature IP-certified water and dust resistance, wireless charging

In a newly published interview with CNET‘s Lynn La, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared insight into how his company approached the design of its newest phone, the OnePlus 6T. In particular, Lau shared more details into why the 6T won’t feature a headphone jack.
Building on a statement company co-executive Carl Pei made during his interview with TechRadar, Lau reveals part of the reason OnePlus removed the headphone jack from the 6T was so that it could integrate its new ‘Screen Unlock’ in-display fingerprint sensor technology. Pei, I should note, was less explicit on this front, merely noting that “by removing the jack we’ve freed up more space, allowing us to put more new technology into the product.”
“By replacing the physical sensor on the back of the phone to under the screen, the fingerprint reader takes up essential space inside, near the bottom of the phone,” writes La.
Moreover, through the course of the interview, we learn that the OnePlus 6T is 0.45mm thicker than the OnePlus 6 as a result of the new in-display fingerprint sensor. Interestingly, we also find out that the company had planned to integrate the technology into the OnePlus 5T, but subsequently abandoned the idea after it found it couldn’t get the sensor to work as fast or efficiently as desired.
Lau told CNET he’s confident OnePlus fans will forgive the company for removing the headphone jack after they experience the in-display sensor.
“After you experience the Screen Unlock you’ll fall in love with it,” he said. “[You’ll] realize that it’s the experience that you wanted.”
However, as with every OnePlus phone before it, OnePlus fans can expect to pay more for the company’s latest smartphone due to the new tech.
“Screen Unlock technology is something very new and there’s a definite cost required for that technology,” said Lau. “It’s not cheap.”
Additionally, OnePlus fans hoping that the company’s new phone will feature inductive charging and IP-certified water and dust resistance are likely to be disappointed. While the OnePlus 6T is reportedly the company’s most waterproof handset to date, it won’t feature an official IP certification. According to Lau, this is due to the cost of putting a device through IP certification.
Inductive charging, meanwhile, is something Lau says OnePlus is working on integrating into its future handsets, but it won’t won’t make an appearance in the 6T.
“We’re working hard on this,” Lau told CNET. “When we get to the day that wireless charging can get up to speed without the implication of heat that we expect, then I believe we can integrate the technology.”
Source: CNET
