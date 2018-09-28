Razer Phone 2 render leaks online

Razer is poised to launch a new device in a couple of weeks, but that hasn’t stopped Evan Blass from giving the world a better look at the company’s upcoming smartphone.
The prolific leaker has revealed an image of the rear and front of the handset.
Enough politics for today. pic.twitter.com/5nUc3xdden
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2018
The image suggests that the phone looks very similar to the original Razer Phone. Although it looks like Razer will move the location of the rear-facing camera. The front of the phone also appears very similar to the original handset.
Rumours suggest that the Razer Phone 2 will feature 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 5.7-inch LCD IPS display and 120Hz refresh rate.
Razer will likely unveil the device on October 10th.
Source: Evan Blass
