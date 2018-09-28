News
Razer Phone 2 render leaks online

Sep 28, 2018

razer phone

Razer is poised to launch a new device in a couple of weeks, but that hasn’t stopped Evan Blass from giving the world a better look at the company’s upcoming smartphone.

The prolific leaker has revealed an image of the rear and front of the handset.

The image suggests that the phone looks very similar to the original Razer Phone. Although it looks like Razer will move the location of the rear-facing camera. The front of the phone also appears very similar to the original handset.

Rumours suggest that the Razer Phone 2 will feature 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 5.7-inch LCD IPS display and 120Hz refresh rate.

Razer will likely unveil the device on October 10th. 

Source: Evan Blass

