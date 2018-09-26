When the Switch’s online services launched on September 18th, Nintendo came under fire for how the platform’s cloud saves feature was being handled.
According to the Switch Online FAQ at the time, cloud saves would expire as soon as a membership has ended.
Now, Nintendo has confirmed to IGN that Switch Online users will be able to access their previous cloud saves as long as they resubscribe to the service within 180 days.
In comparison, Sony also gives PlayStation users a six-month grace period to renew their subscriptions and reclaim their cloud saves. Microsoft, on the other hand, does not charge for cloud saves on Xbox One or Xbox 360, so they remain accessible indefinitely.
It’s unclear if the original FAQ page was simply lacking information or if Nintendo has subsequently changed how cloud saves worked in response to fan feedback.
More information on Nintendo Switch Online can be found here.
Source: IGN
Comments