Amazon Music Unlimited is now available in Canada

Amazon has finally launched its Music Unlimited subscription streaming platform in Canada.
The online retail giant first released its premium music streaming platform in the U.S. back in October 2016, followed by a variety of countries in the European market a few months later.
Prime Music launched in Canada last November along with select Echo smart speakers, though the song selection included in Amazon’s streaming platform remained limited — at least until now.
“We’ve seen such a positive customer response from the launch of Prime Music for Canada last year, and with today’s launch we’re excited to bring more customers even more choice and ways of discovering music with Alexa,” stated Sean McMullan, head of international expansion for Amazon Music, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
“We’re thrilled for our Canadian customers to start streaming with Unlimited today, and begin enjoying expanded voice controls to play music for every moment.”
Amazon Music is the full version of the company’s music streaming service and its direct competitor to Spotify and Apple Music.
Unlike the base version of Prime Music, Music Unlimited requires a separate subscription even if you’re a Prime member. If you already have a Prime membership the cost is $7.99 CAD per month or $79 per year.
If you don’t have a Prime subscription the monthly price is $9.99. Further, if you own an Echo device, Amazon’s service is only priced at $3.99 per month, though this subscription tier allows you to just stream to one device.
The Amazon Music app is available on iOS, Android and desktop.
Earlier this week Amazon revealed a variety of new Echo devices, including new versions of the Echo Dot and the Echo Plus, along with the Echo Sub and announcing that the Echo Show is finally coming to Canada.
Source: Amazon Canada
