News
PREVIOUS

Live depth-of-field control coming to iPhone XS, XS Max

The feature is currently available in iOS 12.1 beta 1

Sep 24, 2018

12:56 PM EDT

0 comments

While the iPhone XS and XS Max are currently capable of adjusting a photo’s depth-of-field after the image has been captured, it looks like Apple has plans to allow this feature to work while taking a picture, according to a new report from Macerkopf.

This would move Portrait Mode’s new bokeh effect to be more in-line with the ‘Live Focus’ feature included in many of Samsung’s more recently released smartphones, including the Galaxy S9/S9+ and the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung’s devices allow users to adjust an image’s depth-of-field while a photo is being shot, as well as during post-production.

Live depth-of-field is currently available in iOS 12.1 beta 1, according to 9to5Mac. It’s worth stating again that Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices currently only allow for bokeh to be altered after a photograph has been taken.

It’s unclear when Apple plans to officially release this subtle tweak to Portrait Mode’s new depth-of-field functionality. Given that its already available in iOS 12.1’s beta, a full release likely isn’t far off.

Source: Macerkopf  Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2018

6:40 AM EDT

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max now available in Canada

News

Sep 19, 2018

3:10 PM EDT

iPhone XS and XS Max feature 4GB of RAM, 2,658mAh and 3,174mAh batteries

Features

Sep 17, 2018

5:18 PM EDT

Here’s how Apple’s new Shortcuts app works

News

Sep 18, 2018

4:45 PM EDT

Shopify announces AR-enabled shopping through iOS 12

Comments