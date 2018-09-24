Kevin Hart to co-host $100,000 ‘Winner Take All’ HQ Trivia game this week

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will host a special edition of mobile trivia game HQ Trivia this week.
The funnyman will join regular HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky in a $100,000 ‘Winner Take All’ match on Wednesday, September 26th at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Hart is appearing on the show to promote his upcoming comedy film Night School, which hits theatres on Friday.
Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) will be giving away $100,000 to ONE player this Wednesday at 9p ET on HQ!
Will it be you?
Presented by Night School. pic.twitter.com/vCiuOWWNTR
— HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) September 24, 2018
As the ‘Winner Take All’ name suggests, Hart and Rogowsky will continue to ask trivia questions until only one player remains to claim all of the prize money. The last $100,000 Winner Take All game was held last week to coincide with the Emmy Awards ceremony and went on for 22 questions.
HQ Trivia games otherwise normally run for a set amount of questions (usually 12), with all winners receiving an even cut of the prize money.
“$100,000 is no joke: study up, people!” Hart said to People in a statement. “Go back to night school, high school, pre-school, beauty school — you never know what types of questions Scott and I are going to throw your way.”
HQ Trivia is no stranger to having big-name guests co-host alongside Rogowsky. Earlier this year, frequent Hart collaborator Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted HQ in promotion of his Rampage action flick. Over the past several months, comedian Jimmy Kimmel, actor Robert De Niro and singers Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson have also all made appearances on HQ Trivia.
However, Hart is the first celebrity to host a Winner Take All HQ Trivia game.
Image credit: Universal Pictures
Source: People
