Toronto Police warn of wireless payment terminal thefts across the city

A September 20th, 2018 Toronto Police Services (TPS) media release suggests that there’s been an increase in wireless payment terminal thefts in the city.
According to the TPS, businesses in Toronto’s downtown core have reported stolen debit and credit card machines that are also used to fraud businesses.
Four Toronto businesses have been hit in the TPS’s 51st division, alongside a few more elsewhere in the city, according to 51st division detective constable Elliott Lee, who spoke with MobileSyrup over the phone.
It’s unclear how the machines can be used to commit fraud, but police are warning business owners to keep their terminals stored away securely when they’re not in use.
Additionally, Lee recommended setting up a password on wireless terminals and only sharing passwords with trusted employees. Not taking these warnings seriously can cost a business as much as $800 CAD for a new machine, on top of the possible costs associated with fraud.
All machines are different, but connecting with payment solution providers should let users set up a passcode.
Toronto Police have asked anyone with information to contact them online at 222tips.com or their Facebook page.
Tips can also be sent to the TPS tipline at (416)-808-5100.
Source: Toronto Police
