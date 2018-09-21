Audible now available on Apple Watch

Audible users on iOS can now listen to audiobooks directly from their Apple Watch.
The enhancement comes courtesy of watchOS 5 and a just-released update to the Audible app.
You’ll still need an iPhone to sync Audible titles from your smartphone to Apple Watch. Of course, you’ll also need a pair of Bluetooth headphones to listen via the wearable. Once that’s done, however, you’ll be able to leave your iPhone at home anytime you want to listen to an audiobook.
It’s even possible to control playback directly from the watch face.
MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke recently reviewed the Watch Series 4 and found it to be Apple’s best wearable to date.
Source: Audible
