Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max now available in Canada

The iPhone XS and XS Max, Apple’s latest pair of flagship smartphones, are now available for purchase in Canada.
While both smartphones are very similar to last year’s iPhone X, they also include several under the hood upgrades. For example, camera performance has been improved thanks to larger pixels in the smartphone’s sensor. There’s also a new size option with the 6.5-inch iPhone Max.
In terms of outright pricing, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS starts at $1,379 CAD, with the 256GB iPhone XS retailing for $1,589 and the 512GB version costing $1,859. The iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, is priced at $1,519 for the 64GB version, with the 256GB variant costing $1,729, and the 512 GB version coming in at a pricey $1,999.
As expected, carrier pricing is somewhat similar across the board, though there are significant differences in some cases. It’s also worth noting that the XS and the XS Max are the first devices the big three carriers are offering their new, higher-tier price plans on.
At Rogers, the 64GB iPhone XS starts at $429 on one of the carrier’s two-year ‘Ultra’ tier plans, with the 256GB version coming in at $629 and the 512G priced at $889.
The iPhone XS Max is priced at $559 on a two-year plan for the 64GB version, with the 256GB iteration coming in at $759 and the 512GB is priced at $1019.
Rogers’ flanker brand Fido is selling the 64GB iPhone XS for $659 on a two-year XL plan, with the 64GB iPhone XS Max starting at $789 on a two-year XL plan.
Bell is selling the 64GB iPhone XS at $659 on a two-year contract, while the 64GB iPhone XS Max comes in at $789 on a two-year plan.
Meanwhile, Bell’s flanker brand Virgin lists the 64GB iPhone XS at $659 on a two-year $105 per month Diamond Plan. The XS Max is priced at $789 on a two-year Diamond Plan.
Telus is selling the 64GB iPhone XS for $430 starting at $115 per month on a two-year plan, with the 64GB iPhone XS Max coming in at $560 on a $115 per month two-year plan.
Koodo, Telus’ flanker brand, lists the iPhone XS for $660 on a $30 Tab charge for 24 months, and the iPhone XS Max at $790 on a $30 Tab charge for 24 months.
With Freedom Mobile, the 64GB iPhone XS is available for $0 plus $540 per month on a MyTab Boost for 24 months on current $50+ plans. In comparison, the 64GB iPhone XS Max comes in at $0 plus $50 per month on a MyTab Boost for 24 months on current $80+ plans.
Quebec-based regional carrier Videotron is selling the iPhone XS for $459 on a $107 monthly plan, with the iPhone XS Max coming in at $559 on the same plan. Eastlink has the iPhone XS priced at $0 upfront with a payment of $54.75 for 24 months through the carrier’s easyTab plan, while the iPhone XS Max is priced at $0 with a payment of $60.58 for 24 months with easyTab.
Further, Saskatchewan-based regional carrier Sasktel is selling the 64GB iPhone XS for $459 at $20 extra dollars on a Plus Pricing Voice and Data plan. The iPhone XS Max is priced at $589 at $20 additional dollars on a Plus Pricing Voice and Data plan.
Apple’s entry-level iPhone XR is set to begin shipping on October 26th, with pre-orders launching on October 19th.
In addition, the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available through big-box retailers such as Best Buy Canada and The Source.
For an in-depth look at the iPhone XS and XR, check out my comprehensive MobileSyrup review of both smartphones.
