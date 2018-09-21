News
Amazon Alexa now enabled on more than 20,000 smart home devices

More than 3,500 brands support Amazon’s digital assistant

Sep 21, 2018

12:01 PM EDT

While U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon spent yesterday introducing a collection of proprietary Alexa-enabled devices, the company’s digital assistant is also supported by approximately 3,500 other brands.

According to Amazon’s developer portal, Alexa is currently available on roughly 20,000 smart home devices from a plethora of brands including Belkin, iRobot and General Electric.

Anyone interested in viewing the full list can do so by visiting Amazon’s ‘Smart Home Products Compatible with Alexa’ website.

Source: Amazon

