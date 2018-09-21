Master Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, and After Effects with this $51 Bundle

If you’re in the creative field, you’ve undoubtedly heard of the Adobe Creative Cloud, which provides full access Adobe’s most popular apps such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro for a monthly subscription. Few can truly consider themselves masters of Adobe CC’s apps, but this Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle will teach you how to master these apps, and you can find it here for $50.72 CAD, or 98% off.
Photoshop is one of the most popular image editing programs in the world, and it has a wealth of powerful features in its toolkit. This bundle contains 5 courses dedicated to Photoshop alone; these courses provide tips to retouch photos and repair photos, as well as how to make ads and generate a profit off of your designs.
This bundle also contains courses that will teach you how to edit videos in Premiere Pro. The topics covered include color grading, adding transitions, and how to find royalty-free music for your videos. Premiere Pro is best used in conjunction with After Effects; this bundle includes two courses on how to create video effects and make video intros, which you can import into Premiere Pro.
These courses cost $258.76 CAD [$199 USD] individually, but you can buy the entire Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle from MobileSyrup Deals for $50.72 CAD [$39 USD].
