Shopify announces AR-enabled shopping through iOS 12

Thanks to a new feature in Apple’s iOS 12 mobile operating system, Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify now allows shoppers to browse potential purchases in 3D.
Apple’s ‘AR Quick Look’ feature is native to iOS 12, and allows users to place 3D object in the real world thanks to the Cupertino computing giant’s ARKit augmented reality (AR) platform.
According to a September 17th, 2018 Shopify media release, the e-commerce platform now enables merchants to model their products in 3D, in order for shoppers to browse objects in their homes.
“With Apple’s recent announcement of AR Quick Look, we can now enable these 3D models to be viewable in AR directly through the Safari browser on iOS 12 devices—without the need for a separate mobile app or a clunky headset,” reads an excerpt from the same September 17th media release.
Shopify said that a “small group” of merchants — including home decor retailer Horne and bicycle retailer Pure Cycles — have already modeled their products using Shopify AR.
Any merchant interested in including an AR component to their Shopify storefronts can install the 3D Warehouse app to get started.
Source: Shopify
