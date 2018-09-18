News
Google Podcasts adds Cast support for some users

Not all Google Podcasts users have received the Cast update

Sep 18, 2018

4:30 PM EDT

Google Podcasts

It appears Google has started rolling out a version of its recently released Podcasts app that adds support for Google Cast media streaming.

The feature addition was first caught by an Android Police reader in Brazil. At the moment, it appears Google is rolling out the feature to a limited selection of Podcasts users.

A MobileSyrup OnePlus 6, for example, doesn’t yet have the option to start casting directly from the app. Likewise, both Android Police and 9to5Google were unable to get the Cast icon to show up on their installations of Google Podcasts.

Like in other apps, the Cast icon is located near the top right of the main interface. In a nice touch, once Podcasts begins casting, it displays a volume slider right at the front and centre of the interface.

As previously mentioned, not everyone is seeing the new feature. Of course, it’s still possible to cast content from Google Podcasts even if you’re not included in the current rollout.

To do so, you’ll need to add the Cast toggle to the notification shade on your Android device, and then use that toggle anytime you want to cast content from the app.

Granted, simply waiting for a Google Cast update is obviously much more convenient, which is likely why Google has decided to add Cast functionality directly within Podcasts.

In any case, it’s nice to see the Mountain View search giant work towards making its first-party Cast option a legitimate option for podcast lovers.

Source: Twitter, Android Police

