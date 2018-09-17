Overcast 5 adds standalone Apple Watch playback, support for Siri Shortcuts and more

One of the iPhone’s best podcast apps just got a major update.
Overcast 5 is now available to download, developer Marco Arment announced today on Twitter.
In addition to several smaller improvements, the update adds standalone Apple Watch playback; support for iOS 12 marquee new feature, Siri Shortcuts; new search functionality; and a redesigned Now Playing interface. So far, reaction to the redesign from Overcast’s passionate user base appears incredibly positive, with a variety of users saying they love the new interface.
Overcast 5 is out! Standalone Watch playback, Siri Shortcuts, search, a Now Playing redesign, plus tons of smaller improvements: https://t.co/Qh2xN9ZlpX
— Marco Arment (@marcoarment) September 17, 2018
With a 4.7 star rating across approximately 1,100 reviews, Overcast is considered one of the finest apps available on iOS. The app is developed by Tumblr and Instapaper co-creator Marco Arment.
In 2015, Arment made the app completely free to download, saying, “I’d rather have you using Overcast for free than not using it at all, and I want everyone to be using the good version of Overcast.”
Download Overcast from the App Store.
Source: Marco Arment
