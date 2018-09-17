TVOS 12, the latest version of Apple’s set-top box OS, brings a few new features to the Apple TV 4th-generation and Apple TV 4K.
The new update is only coming to the two latest versions of the device, the Apple TV 4-generation and the Apple TV. For reference, these are the Apple TV models that feature the touchpad Siri Remote.
Users with the latest Apple TV hardware can now listen to content in Dolby Atmos, making Apple’s set-top box one of the few devices that include Dolby Vision high-dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos surround sound, both of Dolby’s top-tier media formats.
Further, anyone who has already purchased movies on iTunes that support the new audio format, will get a free upgrade to Atmos, says Apple.
One of the most exciting things is that Apple TV is now compatible with third-party remotes. Ideally, this means that users will eventually be able to control their entire home theatre from one universal remote.
Apple’s also added password autofill to the TV. When people use their iOS device to type on the Apple TV, they’ll be able to use their saved passwords to sign into apps.
There are also few new screensavers added to the Apple TV with iOS 12. The new wallpapers are shots from space that NASA supplied to the tech giant.
The Apple TV automatically installs new software, but users can try force the update by navigating to ‘System Settings’ and selecting ‘Software Update.’
Source: Apple
Comments