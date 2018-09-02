News
Are you excited for Apple’s iPhone XS and Watch Series 4?

Sep 2, 2018

This past week, 9to5Mac graciously leaked details about the upcoming iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4.

The report indicates Apple will release 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch variants of the iPhone XS. Further, the phones will come in a new gold colour, according to the leak.

An official image of the upcoming iPhone XS

Additionally, the new handsets are set to include the company’s new A12 processors that are said to be more power-efficient and faster. The larger of the two phones will also include a feature that’ll allow users to use two apps simultaneously next to one another.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 is tipped to feature an edge-to-edge display, resulting in 15 percent more screen real estate, in comparison to previous versions of the smartwatch. There’s also a new hole between the Digital Crown and side button that is likely an additional microphone.

Apple is expected to unveil the Series 4 and the iPhone XS on Septemeber 12th.

Are you excited for either of these two devices? Let us know in the comments below.

