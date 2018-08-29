Koodo is reportedly offering a new XXL Tab tier

If you thought Extra Large Tabs were big, you’re mistaken — flanker brand Koodo may now be offering Extra Extra Large Tabs.
The new tab was initially spotted on RedFlagDeals.com by user ‘bose.’ The Tab appears to let users put up to $1,000 on their Tab towards a new phone. This XXL tab also features plans starting at $85 per month.
It appears that some Best Buy employees have been notified about the new plan and were told that it’s rolling out today, August 29th.
Koodo seems to have removed the XXL plan details from its site, however. Therefore, it’s unclear if the carrier has officially released its new Tab. We’ve reached out to Koodo for more information and will update this story when we hear back.
With expensive smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the upcoming iPhone X, this Tab XXL option could be a sensible choice for customers. That said, the larger monthly bill may be a little more than some customers are ready for
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments