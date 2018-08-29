LG unveils the world’s first 8K OLED TV at IFA 2018

LG Electronics has announced the world’s first 8K OLED TV (7680 x 4320 pixels) at the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin.
According to LG, the 88-inch 8K LG OLED TV features “over 33 million self-emitting pixels that produce the unmatched contrast ratio and true blacks that define OLED TV’s iconic picture quality.”
LG says the budding 8K TV market is expected to grow to more than five million units by 2022.
“LG’s first 8K OLED TV is the pinnacle of technological achievement and the next evolutionary step in display technology,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company, in a press statement. “4K OLED played a major role in reshaping TV industry and LG is confident that 8K OLED will do the same.”
LG says it expects OLED TV shipments to double in 2018 and reach over nine million units by 2022. In response, the company says it plans to continue to increase the OLED share in its premium TV portfolio.
Source: LG
