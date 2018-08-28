OnePlus Bullets Wireless back in stock for Canada and U.S.

Looking to get a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless? Now is your chance. The headphones are back in stock in the U.S. and Canada.
The headphones, which have gone in-and-out of stock since launch, are now listed as in stock on the OnePlus website.
This is a great opportunity if you missed out on them earlier this year. However, you may have to act fast as it’s not clear how many OnePlus actually has in stock.
If you aren’t sold on the headphones, MobileSyrup’s Igor Bonifacic’s thought they were really good for the price.
At only $130 after tax and shipping, the Bullets are a steal compared to most wireless headphones.
Plus, if you’re a student, you can take advantage of OnePlus’ discount program.
Alternatively, you can take advantage of the ‘Full Survival Kit,’ which comes with a phone, charger and the OnePlus Bullets V2 instead of the wireless ones.
Source: Android Authority
