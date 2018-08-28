E-reader fans rejoice — you may be reading in colour sooner than you think.
E-Ink’s Advanced Colour ePaper (ACeP) is finally here. Unfortunately, it’s not coming to e-readers just yet.
The company announced its beginning to deliver ACeP products to clients for digital signage.
While this isn’t the first time E-Ink has had coloured e-paper signage, it’s definitely notable.
Previously e-paper signage relied on the Spectra, Prism and Triton display. Spectra only had three pigments of electronic ink and Triton displayed 16 levels of grayscale and 4,096 colours.
ACeP, however, displays 32,000 colours. Furthermore, it comes with a 1,600 x 2,500-pixel resolution, giving displays about 150 PPI.
The company says that allows the electronic ink to produce full colour in each pixel.
Additionally, when it comes to size, customers can choose between 32-inch and 13.3-inch variants. These sizes are perfect for signs and posters.
E-Ink believes the tech will hit mass production by the end of the year. However, that doesn’t mean we’ll see colourful Kindle displays.
E-Ink president Johnson Lee told Good e-Reader that e-readers aren’t the focus of this product line. He said the company wasn’t announcing a date to expect coloured e-readers either.
However, this is a good step forward for e-ink displays. If the tech keeps improving, we may see it in e-readers soon.
Image: Good e-Reader
Source: Good e-Reader Via: The Verge
