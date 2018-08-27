News
Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 27 – September 3]

Aug 27, 2018

10:21 AM EDT

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

7-Eleven Speakout

Ongoing

  • Free SIM + $25 Bonus Airtime with $100 voucher purchase
  • $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase

Bell

New

  • 2GB bonus data on 10GB data option (SK)
  • 1GB bonus data on 15GB data option (MB)
  • 3GB bonus data on 3GB data option – was 2GB bonus (QC)

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus data on all data options (main regions)
  • 1GB/2GB bonus data on all data options (QC)
  • Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (all regions)
  • $50 Trade-in Credit with new smartphone purchase on 2-year term (main regions)

Chatr

Ongoing

  • Double data promo on 2GB for $40/month, 4GB for $45/month, and 6GB for $50/month

Cityfone

Ongoing

  • 10% off with BYO phone

Fido

New

  • Double data on all Pulse plans up to 4GB or 4GB bonus data on plans above (main regions)
  • Double data on all Pulse plans (QC)

Freedom Mobile

New

  • 3GB bonus data on Home 2GB plan

Ongoing

  • 3GB bonus data on all Big Gig and Big Gig + Talk plans
  • $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
  • Various monthly service credit offers on all plans for customers who activate a new line and BYO phone (in-store only)

Koodo Mobile

New

  • Double value on Booster add-ons with Prepaid plans
  • Removed 8GB Tab Large plan (MB)

Ongoing

  • Bonus data on all plans up to 8GB (main regions)
  • Bonus data on all 2GB to 10GB plans (QC)
  • 2GB bonus data with $45+ prepaid plans
  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

Ongoing

  • $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation

PC Mobile

Ongoing

  • Increased their monthly prepaid data add-ons by $5/month

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • “Talk-a-Lot” promotion plan with 200 mins for $20

Public Mobile

Ongoing

  • $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 4.5GB 3G data
  • Bonus data on select plans
  • Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

New

  • New 4GB + 2GB Bonus Share Everything plan (main regions)

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus data offer on all Share Everything plans (main regions and QC)
  • $10/mo. discount for additional lines (all regions) + 4GB bonus data for one additional line (main regions)
  • $10/mo. discount for additional lines + 2GB bonus data for one additional line (QC)
  • $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
  • $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)

SaskTel

Ongoing

  • $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up

Telus

New

  • Increased voice options by $5 on Your Choice plans and added more data options (MB/SK)

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus data with plans up to 10GB data (main regions)
  • 1GB bonus data on 6GB plan + 2GB bonus data on other plans (QC)
  • 1GB Bonus with the 15GB plan (MB)
  • 2GB bonus with the 10GB plan (SK)
  • 4GB bonus data (main regions) or 2GB bonus data (QC) offer when adding an extra line to a Family plan
  • Save $10/month when adding a family member to a Shareable plan (all regions)

Videotron

Ongoing

  • 1GB plan + Free phone for $14/month with 2 Premium mobile plans subscriptions for 2 years
  • 2GB bonus data on 2GB Basic plan
  • 2GB bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plans
  • 1 month FREE with BYO phone on 2GB+ data plans
  • Save on all plans with BYO phone

Virgin Mobile

New

  • All Prepaid plans now come with Province-wide minutes instead of Canada-wide minutes – dropped pricing of plans by $5/month or increased plan inclusions
  • Removed unlimited evenings and weekend minutes from Prepaid plans
  • $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans come with bonus data

Ongoing

  • Double data on plans up to 4GB and 4GB bonus data on plans above (main regions)
  • Double data on all plans (QC)

