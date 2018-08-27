Samsung offering free USB-C Gear VR adapter with Note 9 purchase

Samsung has confirmed that the company is giving away a free USB type-C adapter that allows Note 9 to work with its Gear VR headset.
When Samsung first revealed the Note 9 back on August 9th the company made no mention of Gear VR compatibility. Instead, Samsung quietly released an adapter that allows the Note 9 to connect with the virtual reality headset.
Samsung’s official troubleshooting guide says that “due to the increased size of the Note 9, a new Type-C adapter is required to attach the phone with the Gear VR Controller.”
The Note 8 measures in at 8.6mm thick, while the new Note 9 is slightly thicker at 8.8 mm.
Users who own a Note 9 and a Gear VR can get the adapter for free. Calling 1-800-Samsung is the method the company recommends, but you can also get the adapter through Samsung’s customer support chat. Samsung notes that users should have their Gear VR model and serial numbers ready before they reach out. To find out where the numbers are located, follow this link.
The adapters take about seven to 10 business days to ship, so if you’re aiming to get one, it’s likely best to order it as soon as possible.
