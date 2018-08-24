Master Microsoft Office with this $64 eLearnExcel & eLearnOffice Bundle

If you work in an office environment, chances are you use Microsoft Office programs often. While simple on the surface, the tools in office can be quite powerful once mastered. Mastering Microsoft Office can not only make you a valuable asset at work, but can look impressive on your resume, and this eLearnExcel & eLearnOffice Bundle will teach you how for $64.46 CAD [$49 USD].
eLearnOffice is a great way to get familiarized and master Microsoft Office’s programs. This course includes over 500 bite-sized lessons along with quizzes based on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access, and Calendar. You can earn skill points by passing quizzes, plus you can link your Microsoft Skills Score Dashboard to your resume to impress potential employers.
Excel offers quite a bit more functionality than the rest of Office’s programs, so eLearnExcel dedicates over 60 hours of content to Excel itself. The course will teach you Excel formulas and functions, data analysis, automating tasks with macros and VBA, and presenting data with charts and Pivot Tables.
The eLearnExcel and eLearnOffice courses run for $1,314.18 CAD [$999 USD] and $261.78 CAD [$199 USD] separately, but this deal offers both for $64.46 CAD [$49 USD], or 95% off.
