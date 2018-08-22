Canadian carriers accepting BC Wildfires donations on behalf of Red Cross

Wireless service providers across the country are currently collecting donations on behalf of the Canadian Red Cross’s British Columbia wildfire relief efforts.
Any wireless subscriber can donate $10 CAD to the Canadian Red Cross by texting ‘FIRES’ to 45678.
All donations will be routed through the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada to the Canadian Red Cross.
To help those affected by the #BCWildfires right from your cell phone, text FIRES to 45678 to donate $10. 100% of the proceeds go to the @redcrosscanada. All donations made from a BC area code will be matched by the BC Government until Oct 12.
— MobileGivingCan (@MGFCanada) August 21, 2018
According to an August 22nd, 2018 CBC News report citing a representative from the B.C. Wildfire Service, approximately 565 wildfires are burning across B.C.
Photographs taken from sites along Canada’s west coast show that much of the province is covered in a thick plume of smoke.
Heartbreaking photos of the #BCWildfires
British Columbians capture photos of province burning | CBC News https://t.co/fDAr2aHgv9 by @cbc pic.twitter.com/310hdKcVXZ
— Encircle (@Encircleinc) August 22, 2018
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited B.C. premier John Hogan on August 21st, announcing plans to meet with local first responders and B.C. residents on August 23rd, 2018.
National defence minister Harjit Sajjan also confirmed that approximately 300 Canadian Armed Forces personnel have been deployed to aid B.C. in fighting fires in the province.
Source: Mobile Giving Foundation Twitter
