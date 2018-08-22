There won’t be a new Assassin’s Creed in 2019

Ubisoft, a video game developer and publisher with Canadian offices in Montreal and Toronto, has confirmed that there will not be a new Assassin’s Creed title in 2019.
The French development studio’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, says that rather than release an entirely new game, the company plans to drop more content for this year’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Further, Guillemot stated that Odyssey is only releasing in 2018 because the game was developed alongside 2017’s Origins, emphasizing that the next Assassin’s Creed title will not be followed by another game the next year.
“On Assassin’s, we had a game [in 2018] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin’s next year,” said Guillemot, during a presentation at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. “It’s just because the team were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you’re not going to have a fully fledged one.”
With the memory of the disastrous Assassin’s Creed Unity, the series’ first foray on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, likely still fresh in many players’ minds, it makes sense for Ubisoft to be shifting to a multi-year development cycle when it comes to the franchise.
Ubisoft’s CEO also surprisingly confirmed that a spin-0ff game isn’t in the works either.
“What you’ll have is lots of content coming on [Assassin’s Creed Odyssey]. The team really wants to give, on a regular basis, some new possibilities for play, so when you get [Odyssey] this year, you’re going to get in for a couple of years, actually,” said Guillemot.
This shift to allowing additional development time has given Ubisoft’s development team the time to breath new life into the one-time annualized series, resulting in Origins, the most recently released Assassin’s Creed title in the long-running franchise, being a stellar game.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is set in ancient Greece and allows players to take on the role of either a man or woman, is slated to launch on October 5th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Source: Gameindustry.biz
Comments