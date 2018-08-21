Air Canada starts accepting Alipay and WeChat Pay for online bookings

As of August 21st, 2018, Air Canada customers can use Alipay and WeChat Pay — two of China’s most popular mobile and online payments platforms — to book flights through the airline’s North American and Hong Kong websites.
“With increasing numbers of customers purchasing tickets in North America and Hong Kong looking to use these alternate forms of payment, we are very pleased to expand Alipay and WeChat Pay options to aircanada.com bookings in Canada, the USA and Hong Kong,” said John MacLeod, vice president of global sales and alliances at Air Canada, in a August 21st press release.
“This is another important element of our global expansion strategy as we increase our focus on providing our international customers with their preferred method of payment when purchasing outside China.”
Air Canada said that it’s the first North American airline to offer support for Alipay and WeChat Pay.
Both Chinese payment platforms have slowly started to proliferate across Canada.
In March 2018, the CN Tower and Ripley’s Aquarium started to support the two platforms.
One month earlier, Cadillac Fairview malls across Canada did the same.
In other Air Canada news, a consortium led by the airline reached an agreement to reacquire the Aeroplan loyalty rewards program.
Source: Air Canada
Comments