Google may release an experimental new podcast app called Shortwave

Google is developing an experimental new podcast app called ‘Shortwave,’ according to a trademark filing unearthed by The Verge.
When asked to comment on the filing, a spokesperson for Google told The Verge that a team inside the company’s Area 120 incubator is developing Shortwave.
They went on to say the current iteration of the app helps users “discover and consume spoken-word audio in new ways,” and stressed that “like other projects within Area 120, it’s a very early experiment so there aren’t many details to share right now.”
Meanwhile, Google’s trademark filing describes Shortwave as an app that allows users to “search, access and play digital audio files, and to share links to audio files.”
There’s no word yet on what, if any, relation Shortwave will have with Google’s existing Podcasts app, which the search giant launched in June 2018, nor how Shortwave will impact the company’s podcasting ambitions.
Source: The Verge
Comments