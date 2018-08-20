News
PREVIOUS|

Giphy redesigns homepage to feature curated GIF story collections

Aug 20, 2018

4:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Giphy stories

Giphy has launched a redesigned homepage that features a new series of GIF ‘story’ collections curated by an editorial team.

While stories may sound similar to the 24 hour ephemeral photos and videos on Snapchat and Instagram, Giphy’s new feature is more akin to Twitter Moments.

Giphy stories will focus on the day’s most trending topics in the Entertainment, Sports, and Reactions categories. For example, the homepage currently features large story collections like ‘Adorably Confused Dog GIFs‘ and ‘MTV VMA 2018 Stickers.’

Stories can now be viewed on Giphy’s desktop site, with support set to roll out to the Giphy GIF Search app later this year. One new GIF story will be published to the site each hour.

Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Jul 12, 2016

1:34 PM EDT

You can now share GIFs up to 15MB with the web version of Twitter

News

Apr 20, 2016

11:33 AM EDT

Giphy’s Android app can now share GIFs with more than just Facebook Messenger

News

Feb 20, 2018

2:59 PM EDT

Snapchat now features GIPHY GIF stickers and a tabs section for stories

News

May 3, 2016

2:15 PM EDT

Giphy launches GIF keyboard for iOS

Comments