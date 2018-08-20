Giphy redesigns homepage to feature curated GIF story collections

Giphy has launched a redesigned homepage that features a new series of GIF ‘story’ collections curated by an editorial team.
While stories may sound similar to the 24 hour ephemeral photos and videos on Snapchat and Instagram, Giphy’s new feature is more akin to Twitter Moments.
Giphy stories will focus on the day’s most trending topics in the Entertainment, Sports, and Reactions categories. For example, the homepage currently features large story collections like ‘Adorably Confused Dog GIFs‘ and ‘MTV VMA 2018 Stickers.’
Stories can now be viewed on Giphy’s desktop site, with support set to roll out to the Giphy GIF Search app later this year. One new GIF story will be published to the site each hour.
Via: Engadget
