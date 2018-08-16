Warner Bros. reveals Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem mobile game

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem, a multiplayer mobile game that pits iconic Looney Tunes characters against one another.
Launching this fall as a free-to-play Android and iOS game, World of Mayhem will feature over 70 characters from the popular cartoon franchise, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian, Elmer Fudd and Tweety.
Players will be able to collect and level up these characters, as well as unlock classic variants of them, such as Duck Dodgers and Valkyrie Bugs Bunny.
Through online multiplayer, players can face off using parties made up of Looney Tunes characters of their choice. Characters will have their own distinct weapons and abilities featuring the likes of anvils, boulders and ACME technology.
Outside of battle, you’ll also be able to create their own special Looney Tunes-inspired towns, according to a recent press release about the game.
Pre-registration for Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem is now open on the Google Play Store. Anyone who pre-registers will obtain a special ‘Daffy Crate’ containing rare in-game items.
The game is published by Los Angeles-based Scopely and developed by Brazilian game studio Aquirus.
“Working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has been a privilege, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help bring the legendary Looney Tunes IP to millions of its adult mobile gaming fans in such dramatic fashion,” said Tim O’Brien, Scopely Chief Revenue Officer, in a press statement.
