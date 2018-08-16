News
Niantic is adding parental controls to Pokémon Go

Parents won't need to worry about what data they're kids are sharing from the game anymore

A forthcoming update to Pokémon Go is set to make it easier for parents to manage their child’s account.

The update will add parental controls that allow an adult to manage all of the game’s app permissions and privacy settings.

The official Pokémon Go blog shared a post that says “Niantic Kids helps you review and approve your child’s permissions before they can play and provides options to control the personal information shared in Pokémon Go.”

The team has even partnered with SuperAwesome’s Kids Web Services to help make sure that everything will be compatible with existing parental control standards.

SuperAwesome is an organization that aims to “ensure total digital privacy for children,” reads the ‘Who We Are’ section of the group’s website.

This update should make it safer for younger children to play Pokémon Go without parents’ needing to worrying about the sharing of personal data.

Source: Niantic

