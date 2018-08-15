News
Primus is increasing its unlimited internet speeds in Alberta and B.C.

Users can now sign up for a 150Mbps plan

National Canadian communications provider, Primus, has increased the internet speeds in its British Columbia and Alberta unlimited internet plan.

The unlimited usage plan’s download speed is now 150Mbps. This is a significant jump over the previous speeds of 16mbps.

The plan costs $39.95 a month, but it locks users to a two-year contract.

While 150Mbps is nothing to scoff at, it’s still much lower than the 250Mbps that Primus offers in Ontario.

Primus didn’t just boost its home internet speeds. Wholesale and business customers will have their speeds increased as well.

The plans also come with access to a Primus email account and around the clock technical support.

Users can find the new plan on Primus’ website.

Source: Primus

