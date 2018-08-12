Amazon Canada removed Echo Plus from lineup, discounts Echo Dot

Amazon officially released the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus, its trio of smart speakers, in Canada on December 5th. It now seems the Echo Plus is no longer available to purchase through the massive online retailer.
The Echo Plus was Amazon’s highest-end smart speaker and competed against Google’s Home Max, Apple’s HomePod, and the Sonos One, which supports Amazon Alexa voice-activated features.
There’s no indication from Amazon if the Echo Plus will return, or if the company will launch a newer version of the smart speaker. However, Amazon Canada recently launched the Echo Spot and just discounted the latest and entry-level Echo Dot by 14 percent to $59 CAD.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments