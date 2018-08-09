Rogers offering $100 bill credit in Manitoba

National carrier Rogers is offering Manitoba residents a $100 bill credit if they switch to a Rogers Share Everything or Share Everything+ plan from any carrier other than Fido or Chatr.
Both Fido and Chatr are Rogers flanker brands.
According to the Rogers website — when the region is set to Manitoba — non-Rogers subscribers who activate a primary or secondary line on a Rogers Share Everything or Share Everything+ plan can receive a $100 bill credit applied within four to six weeks of activation.
It’s worth noting that there’s a $30 per line connection fee to activate services, and Rogers won’t cover any early cancellation fees from your old carrier.
Manitoba-based regional carrier Bell MTS is offering a similar bill credit to Rogers and Fido customers who switch to a new two-year contract or a one-year ‘Data light’ plan.
